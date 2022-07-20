🔊 Listen to this

If COVID-19 cut into gambling revenue, it sure rebounded fast. The state Gaming Control Board reported record revenue for fiscal year 2021-22, topping $5 billion for the first time since gambling was legalized. And Mohegan Sun Pocono was part of the record, raking in $43.8 million more for than in 2020-21, a 21% increase.

The Gaming Control Board released data for the two fiscal years, which run from July 1 through June, breaking down revenue from slots, table games, internet casino-style gambling (igames), and sports wagering. Statewide, slots make up almost half of the total revenue for each venue. The data also included money from video game terminals and fantasy contests run by separate operators.

Mohegan Sun Pocono saw revenue drop for igames and sports by 22.6% and 4.5% respectively. but increases in slots and table game revenue more than offset those declines. Slots revenue shot up 31.5%, the fifth highest increase in the state. Two venues — Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino Philadelphia — more than doubled their slots revenue, while Harrahs’ Philadelphia saw the only decline in slots money, dropping by 0.5%.

All told, Mohegan Sun Pocono saw total revenues jump from $208.2 million to $252 million. Slots climbed from $145.4 million to $191.2 million, and tables from $28.4 million to $33.6 million. Money from igames dipped from $31.1 million to $24 million, and sports wagering from $3.4 million to $3.3 million.

