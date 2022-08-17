🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area School Board moved forward on plans to add eight classrooms to the district’s Primary Center at Tuesday’s monthly meeting, authorizing “proper district officers” to execute the agreement with Quad Three Group, Inc. as architects for the project.

Asked after the meeting, Superintendent Kevin Booth said it’s hard to predict any cost or timeline this early in the project, but that he hopes the new rooms will be available for use by 2024-25.

The board also approved the purchase of computer server hardware, including installation and licenses from IntegraOne at a cost of $201,359. Of that, $1,161 is through the state COSTAR program which allows municipalities and districts to piggy-back off deals arranged by the state. The remainder is through the Pennsylvania Education Purchasing Program for Microcomputers, or PEPPM, a cooperative designed to lower purchase prices and allow districts to bypass the usual bidding procedure.

In other business, the board:

• Approved an addendum to the management advisory services agreement with Albert B. Melone Co., Certified Public Accountants, to have the company provide a service known as a “treasury function” at a cost of $1,700 per month, from Aug. 15 this year through Aug. 14, 2024.

• Awarded the High School bleacher replacement project to CM Eichenlaub at a cost of $301,863.

• Awarded the contract for duplication paper for the 2022-23 school year to Liberty Paper at a total cost of $43,850 for 1,000 cartons.

• Awarded the yearbook contract for 2022-23 through 2024-25 to Walsworth at a cost of $9,000 each year.

• Awarded the sale of a 2010 Ford Focus to high bidder Joseph Costatino for $4,100, and the sale of a 2005 Ford F250 XL to high bidder Charlton Landscaping for $8,578.

• Voted to allow any resident of the district 62 or older, upon proper identification, to be admitted to school district activities free of charge during the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved an agreement with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit for the Guest Teacher Program for the coming year. The program trains people with a bachelors degree to work as substitute teachers without getting a regular state license. It was created to alleviate a growing shortage of substitutes locally and statewide.

• Accepted the resignation of School Police Officer Michael Boone, effective Aug. 31, and appointed Lisa Brogan as School Police officer. Booth said the district will have four officers this year, the same as last school year.

• Appointed Jessica Parente and Ryan Lombardo as COVID-19 long-term substitute-student/cyber support teachers.

• Appointed Laura Zambricki as autistic support educational assistant at the Primary Center.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish