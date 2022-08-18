🔊 Listen to this

UNION TWP. — The Northwest Area School Board approved a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement with the support staff union at Wednesday’s monthly meeting. The new contract runs through June of 2027. Superintendent Joseph Long said it covers “60-some” employees and provides across the board pay raises of 85 cents.

Long also announced the district is receiving two automated external defibrillators with wall mounts and four year service contracts a well as wall mounted STOP the Bleed kits, each with eight individual bleeding control kits, enough kits for each school and the athletic field. It’s all being covered with federal COVID-19 relief money.

Long had a bit of bad news most school districts are dealing with: The federal money that allowed districts to provide free meals to all students from shortly after the pandemic broke out to the end of the last school year is gone, and those who believe they are eligible for free or reduced lunches must submit applications. The district set elementary and intermediate school prices at $1.10 for breakfast and $2.30 for lunch, and set high school prices at $1.20 and $2.50 respectively.

On the plus side, the district is applying for a state grant of $230,000 to use on camera updates, upgraded classroom doors and bollard barriers to stop vehicles from being able to reach school walls. Some of the money will be used to train teachers and staff to identify at-risk students so they can get any needed help earlier.

High School Principal Ryan Miner announced the school is working on a deal with Cross Valley Federal Credit Union to put a student-run branch into the high school. The union is promising to provide an electronic sign for the branch, which will likely share space with a planned coffee shop, and is working to provide $1,000 scholarships to the two students who would operate the branch when open.

The board also:

• Appointed Tiffany Gregorio as secretary to the elementary principal. This move came after the board retroactively approved the interim action of posting and advertising for candidates to fill the spot.

• Appointed Heather Siesko as part-time cafeteria worker, Kimberly Rodney as full-time cafeteria employee, and Robin Williams as full-time cafeteria manager.

• Appointed Jessica Kerr as homebound instructor and Diane Nevel as full-time personal care aide.

• Appointed Colleen O’Brien Siergiej and Todd Phillips as part-time paraprofessionals, Jennifer Hermany as elementary school nurse, and Cheryl Charney as JumpStart Coordinator.

• Approved an agreement with H&K to supply propane for the coming school year at a cost of $1.90 per gallon.

• Approved an agreement to have a student identified only by number to attend Cori’s Place for the coming school year at a rate of $125.52 per day, with the district providing transportation. Cori’s place is a facility in Hanover Township that provides services for people with intellectual disabilities.

• Accepted the resignations of field hockey coach Kayla Bierbach and junior high football coach Bryce Harrison. Harrison was then appointed as volunteer football coach.

• Appointed Andrew Hanadel as junior high boys basketball coach at $4,400, Meghan Morris as assistant varsity field hockey coach ($3,500), Paul Voyton ($2,300) and Joe Riley ($2,000) as varsity assistant baseball coaches, Adam Mason ($2,300) and Richard Voyton ($1,000) as junior high baseball coaches, Kyle Purdy ($3,300) and Lou Legiros ($500) as varsity assistant softball coaches, Bruce Baker ($2,800) and Derek Miller ($1,000) as junior high softball coaches, Gareth Henderson as varsity cross country coach ($3,800), and Maddie McLendon as varsity assistant cross country coach ($2,500).

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish