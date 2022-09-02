🔊 Listen to this

Pa. Cyber Charter School enrollment coordinator Karen Haas talks with, from left, Jordana Loua, her mom Emma and her younger sister Brynley at the WIlkes-Barre center of Pa. Cyber. Jordana enrolled in the virtual school for her junior high school year because she didn’t feel comfortable about attending school in the Scranton School District.

WILKES-BARRE —Jordana Loua attended regular public school through 10th grade in two districts. But when her family moved again to Scranton after two years of school disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, she wanted to get away from the crowds and pressure of brick and mortar schools. So she, her mom and her younger sister Brinley sat in the Wilkes-Barre center for Pennsylvania Cyber Charter Schools and worked through the forms with enrollment coordinator Karen Haas (Brinley is staying in a traditional school setting).

“Do you have internet service? Haas asked. Clearly a bit flustered by the hectic recent move to Scranton, Emma said yes, then clarified they will soon.

“What’s your favorite subject?” Haas asked.

“Math,” Jordana answered.

“And your least favorite?”

“English.”

Haas asked if she had trouble with the writing assignments, but that wasn’t it. She struggled with the reading comprehension lessons sometimes.

“And have you decided what you want to be?”

Maybe a vet, the petite young woman answered.

Almost as soon as the words were out, Pa. Cyber regional director Lauren Dennis entered the room, pointed out the school has a partnership with Wilkes University to expose cyber students to different science majors, and has relationships with three area veterinarians to let students shadow the work.

By the end of the meeting, Jordana was smiling, insisting she made the right choice to go virtual for her junior year. “I’m happy about it.”

The COVID Cyber curve

Area school district superintendents and school board presidents have complained for years about how cyber charter school funding drains their coffers without providing proportional savings. The state system makes cyber charters state-approved public schools. but since they levy no property taxes, cybers get their money from school districts.

The problem, critics argue, is that each district must pay the same amount they spend per pupil attending their schools to any cyber that enrolls a student living in district boundaries. It may sound fair, but district officials point out they don’t save money just because a few students switch to cyber. They still have the same size buildings, facilities and often the same sized staff to fund.

The problem grew worse each year, with school districts gradually introducing some form of district cyber option. At first, these tended to be cyber lessons provided by third party contractors teaching asynchronously, meaning students in schools and online learned different lessons at different times of the year.

When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools closed in March of 2020, area districts scrambled to figure out how to teach online for all grade levels. The results were not always satisfactory for students or parents. Jordana made it clear she did not like the efforts in her former school district.

Cyber charter enrollments began to climb. They surged considerably in the 2020-21 school year, when students started returning to brick and mortar schools, often in hybrid modes that had half the students in the school and the other half online at any given time.

But in 2021-22, districts pushed back, launching programs to encourage students to return to the fold while working on improvements to their own online offerings.

The 2021-22 data suggests it worked.

Take two examples from opposite sides of the virtual fence.

Pa. Cyber Charter, one of 14 cyber charter schools in the state, had 9,567 students enrolled in 2019-20. And that was down nearly 200 from the previous year. But for the 2020-21 school year, enrollment shot up 18.6%, to 11, 351, according to data from Chief Executive Officer Brian Hayden.

At Greater Nanticoke Area School District, Superintendent Ron Grevera said 124 students living in the district were enrolled in cyber charters in 2019-20. The following year, that number shot up to 226, a whopping 45.1% increase.

But in both cases the numbers dropped substantially in 2021-22, when COVID 19 disruptions — and restrictions — diminished. Pa. Cyber Charter saw enrollment drop to 9,585, 15.6% decrease and less than 20 higher than pre-pandemic levels. At Greater Nanticoke, students enrolled in outside cyber schools plummeted to 138, a 38.9% drop, and again only 14 higher than pre-pandemic.

So what happened?

Getting on level ground

“It was a couple of things,” Hayden suspects. For example, the battle over mandated masks in school proved a double-edged sword. Some parents who opposed the masks switched to Pa. Cyber to avoid the mandate, but when the mandate went away, some parents who wanted masks switched to cyber.

While many students and parents crave the socialization in-person schooling provides, behavior and disciplinary problems seemed to increase with the return to normal. Some parents came to Pa. Cyber lamenting that kids weren’t getting along as well. “I had one parent saying the school just isn’t a happy place. That seemed to drive our enrollment.”

But districts also improved their cyber offerings, becoming more competitive with places like Pa. Cyber by moving away from third party contractors and having more online interaction between district teachers and virtual learners.

In fact, Hayden said, the COVID curve in enrollment for Pa. Cyber revealed that many parents and students “want as much live instruction as they can get.” Pa. Cyber offers both live and recorded or automated learning, but found itself offering more of the live courses to satisfy growing demand.

Hayden said that state-wide the school held some 600 field trips over 12 months pre-pandemic, but curtailed those and switched to virtual offerings. Yet as restrictions lifted, it turned out some parents who had difficulty traveling to such trips were grateful for the virtual offerings. So Pa. Cyber has been working to keep online options available.

Several local school district superintendents credited improved district cyber options for the decline — or at least slowed growth — of district students enrolling in outside cyber schools. Hayden said he has no problem with such a shift. “We are all about school choice. If that’s a better option for them, I’m all for it.”

Local districts also substantially expanded remote capabilities during the pandemic, and theoretically still have the option to teach students in class and online at the same time — though superintendents asked for this story said in-person interaction is always preferred. Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello said remote live learning is provided on a limited basis to students who have good reason to stay out of a school for a few weeks, such as injury or illness. But it is not an option available on demand.

But there is more going on here than what either cyber charters or brick and mortar schools offer, Hayden suggested. The pandemic didn’t just change the schools, it change the students and their parents.

“After COVID, families are better consumers,” he said. “Everybody in this country now experienced cyber, and I think they’ve become more discerning.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish