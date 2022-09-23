🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board held a relatively quick meeting that included votes on three Memoranda of Understanding with unions, two of which passed and one that was unanimously rejected by the six present members.

One MOU with the teacher union allows the district to hire a part-time speech therapist this year without creating a fourth full-time position, Superintendent Ronald Grevera said. The move is intended to take care of an increase in need that doesn’t require a full-time therapist at this point and may be temporary.

A second MOU with the support staff union increased total salary for a lead/head cook in the cafeteria to $15. Grevera said the district has had a “very difficult time” getting lead cafeteria workers.

The rejected MOU was also with the support staff union, and would have created the position of a personal care aide. The rejection of that motion means the district will bring in a nurse from an outside agency as needed, Grevera said.

The board approved a contract with Hillman Security & Fire Technologies at a cost of $3,555 to upgrade school cameras. Grevera said they will be set up to work together better, increasing the ability to track where visitors may go. A separate proposal for high school door improvements got initial approval with the board hiring AE7 to prepare bids for the job at a cost of $17,400. Grevera said some of the doors are half-a-century old and the replacements will be more energy efficient and provide increased safety.

The board also appointed coaches for the current school year: Carmelo Pioquinto for boys soccer assistant I, Terry Schnee for swimming assistant I, Andy Kozlofski for girls volleyball assistant II, Scott Dennis for football assistant II, Taylor Zawierucha for color guard instructor assistant I, and Debra Gavin, James Gavin and Andrew Kozlofski as junior high volleyball coaches paid a split salary.

The board also:

• Approved a deal with Hummer Turfgrass Systems, Inc. to perform clean-up work and laser grading of the baseball field at a cost of $15,625.

• Approved 13 change orders for the bypass and track and field project totalling $21,200. The work was required to get permits from the Conservation District.

• Approved a deal to have the firm of Conrad Siegel complete Affordable Care Act reporting at a cost of $6,850.

• Appointed Mandy Gibson as elementary teacher, Michelle Rondon as cleaner, Jennifer Barrall as math teacher for grades 7-12, Ingrid Duran as cafeteria worker and James Nardone as private contractor for home school visitor.

At the end of the meeting, Jamie Walsh, who does not live in the district and resides in the Lake-Lehman School District, pointed out the district failed to post the agenda at least 24 hours before the meeting as required under a recent change in state law. Grevera said that the district routinely posts the agenda more than the minimum 24 hours in advance, and praised the secretary who usually posts it, but conceded the district had “dropped the ball” for this meeting.

