EXETER — At Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, the Wyoming Area School board authorized the issuance of a general obligation note, borrowing up to $2.1 million for capital projects. Superintendent Jon Pollard said the district has various work that could be addressed but that nothing has been finalized.

Business Manager Tom Melone said the money would be spent as a draw down account, only used when needed. Terms would require the entire debt plus interest be paid by 2040, but Melone said there are options to pay more of it earlier.

A motion to purchase a a 2022 Police Interceptor Utility All Wheel Drive vehicle at a cost not to exceed $49,000 brought push back from several audience members, asking why the cost was so high, how often it would be used, and whether buying an earlier model would leave some money for other district needs.

Board Treasurer Joseph Kopko, a former local police chief, said older models, even only a few years older, tend to need more work and can cost more in the long run while having an increased risk to break down or not start during an emergency. He said the new vehicle would be available to the district’s four police officers both for emergency response in the district and to transport students when necessary.

Kopko also said the vehicle could be first on scene at a school emergency and is equipped to serve as an incident command center.

While several audience members asked that the item be tabled, no board member offered a motion to do so and it passed 6-1 with Gerald Stofko voting no and two members absent.

In related moves, the board did table a proposed automobile agreement with West Pittston Borough that was intended as a temporary option until the new vehicle was available, but Solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said that was no longer necessary. And the board accepted payment of $5,405 from Liberty Mutual insurance for a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria that the district police had been using, but that was totaled beyond repair about a week ago.

The board also approved payments totaling $826,841 for district ionization, tennis court work and a dehumidification system. The biggest single expense was to Troy Mechanical Inc. for the dehumidification system at $594,576.

In other business, the board:

• Appointed Kaila Slack as Spanish teacher retroactive to Sept. 1 at $47,031.

• Approved an agreement with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit for this school year to provide partial hospitalization therapeutic services at $112 per day.

• Rescinded the appointment of Meaghan Broderick as special education teacher.

• Accepted the resignation of Board Member Jerry Stofko as representative to the West Side Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee. The JOC is comprised of representatives from the school boards of five member districts. Stofko remains a Wyoming Area Board member.

• Rescinded the appointment of Jennifer Anderson as police officer and appointed James Bernosky to the position.

• Approved the appointment of Michelle Berger as a paraprofessional aide.

• Approved an amendment to the family leave policy to allow three paid COVID-19 days retroactively from July 1 through June 30, 2023.

