A Mezuzah placed on the door frame of the newest building for the Misericrodia University Women with Children Program, Anne’s House. Jewish tradition suggests touching the symbolic item when both entering and leaving, to keep God present in your life and to remind you to be kind to those inside and out, Rabbi Larry Kaplan said.

Amirah Muhammed-Coney and her 5-year-old daughter Amaiyah meet and smile after Amirah’s emotional speech prompted a standing ovation at the dedication of a new house in Misericordia University’s Women with Children program. Originally from Minnesota, Amirah is in the program and earning a business administration degree while she and Amaiyah live for free in an existing group home on campus.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Wilkes-Barre’s Temple Israel stops to take a picture of the play room during a tour of the new Anne’s House at Misericordia University Tuesday. A small crowd got to tour the building following an outdoor dedication ceremoney. “This room wouldn’t last two minutes like this with my family, Kaplan quipped.

Jean Messaros, a sister in the religious order of Sisters of Mercy that founded Misericordia University, offers a comment to Sidney Friedman, sitting, and his son and granddaughter behind him during the blessing of Anne’s House, the fourth building opened for the university’s Women with Children program. Rabbi Larry Kaplan, right, also offered comments and a blessing.

Lili Glauber, right, shares a laugh with her grandfather Sidney Friedman on the porch of “Anne’s House,” Tuesday. The building is named after Lili’s Mother and Sidney’s daughter. The Friedman family and Anne in particular backed the development of Misericordia Univeristy’s Women with Children program, which provides free housing to single mothers while they pursue a degree.

DALLAS TWP. —If anyone questioned the life-changing impact a new Women with Children house — Misericordia University’s fourth — could have, doubts were likely swept away during dedication of “Anne’s House” when Amirah Muhammed-Coney spoke. She broke into tears explaining how much being part of the program altered the trajectory of her life, and the future of her 5-year-old daughter Amaiyah.

Being given free housing in one of the three existing buildings meant she could focus on her studies and family life. “I could be a role model for my daughter,” she said after choking back some tears and being comforted unexpectedly by Sister Jean Messaros, founder of the Ruth Matthews Bourger Women with Children program. “I can have a home, and not just a roof over our heads.”

Amirah may have prompted the only spontaneous standing ovation, but the entire dedication was marked by emotional moments for most speakers, in large part because it was named after and dedicated to Anne Friedman Glauber, sister of program donor Rob Friedman. Anne died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

It’s the second house named after a member of the family. The existing Pauly House a short distance down Lake Street was named for Anne’s mother.

Anne’s daughter Lili Glauber offered some poignant memories during the dedication, noting that her mother coped with tough problems, including the cancer, by “forming lasting organizations for change.” Remembering her mom had a strict 10 p.m. curfew, Lili said that Anne insisted “nothing good ever happens after 10 p.m.” She paused for a moment then continued. “I later learned that’s not true.”

Lili said her mother’s active work in the community should have caused some tension competing with raising a family, but that “doing both was essential to who she was.” Then she announced she is pregnant for the first time, giving her a more personal connection to the mission of the Women with Children program. While she insisted it doesn’t matter what gender the child is, with a slight smile and a clear nod to her mother she added “hopefully it will be a valiant woman.”

Women with Children Program director Katherine Pohlidal opened the dedication by noting the ceremony was in the back of the University President’s House, but that President Daniel Myers couldn’t attend because he was under the weather. As if on cue Meyers stepped out onto a back porch, waved and sat on a chair to watch.

Pohlidal conceded the program can be challenging. While the university provides housing and other support for the single moms-turned students, they live in communal building and share common spaces including kitchens, bathrooms and dining rooms. And they still have to complete a full schedule of course work while raising their children.

“It’s challenging, but worth it,” Pohlidal said, noting many who enter it say “I never thought this could be me. I never thought I could get a degree.” Yet not only do they earn bachelors degrees, 80% of those who have been through the program since 2013 have gone on to get a master’s degree.

“The days of diminished expectations are now over,” she said.

The crowd moved next door to the porch of Anne’s house for a small reception and tour, preceded by a blessing from Sister Messaros while Lili and Rob Friedman stood near a sitting Sidney Friedman, father of the building’s namesake, Anne.

“May love be present in the corners of this house,” Sister Messaros said.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre offered a blessing as well, in Hebrew, asking the crowd to repeat each phrase, then quipping that “Now you’ve all joined Temple Israel.” On a more serious note, he praised Anne as “filled with light and enlightenment.”

Kaplan joined in placing a Mezuzah along the right side of the door, a small rectangular box people often touch both going in and going out. He said it is intended to remind people to think about God, and in so doing be kind to those inside the house and outside.

The Mezuzah, he said, is usually placed a bit higher on the door frame, but because this was a house to be filled with small children as well, “we’ll put it a little lower.”

