HANOVER TWP. — Lyndwood Elementary School will have an early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. this morning due to a pipe break, Hanover Area School District announced Monday morning.

Superintendent Nathan Barrett sent out a notice about the early dismissal to all families around 10:30 a.m. The notice also said the students are being fed before dismissal.

In an unrelated matter, Barrett also sent out a notice that the “Stewart’s and Schrader’s Alley bus stops will be closed today due to construction,’ and that the stops will be “moved to Ashley/Brown this afternoon.”

