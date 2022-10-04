🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — All students at Lyndwood School will work remotely Wednesday, Oct. 5, Hanover Area School District announced Tuesday afternoon.

The move to remote learning was prompted by repairs to the fire suppression system. Students will return to the classrooms in person on Thursday, Oct. 6th.

The move comes on the heels of an early dismissal Monday caused by a broken pipe.

