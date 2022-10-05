🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Shortly after Hanover Area School Board Vice President Vic Kopko convened Tuesday’s monthly meeting, George Yuhas of Tunkhannock stepped to podium and objected to the lack of information on agenda items, accusing the board of “maladministration,” violating the state open meetings law and violating the U.S. Constitution.

The objection led to the board holding a brief executive session in the hallway and returning with Kopko saying Solicitor Mark Bufalino had determined no laws or rules were violated, but Yuhas continued to protest. Superintendent Nathan Barrett left the auditorium and returned with an armed officer who, after some debate, escorted Yuhas to his seat. But two other audience members raised similar objections with Yuhas still commenting at times, and Kopko decided to adjourn the meeting without any action on agenda items.

Kopko — who presided in the absence of Board President John Mahle — said he and other board members were listening to the concerns and that the board will schedule a new meeting for Oct. 12.

Yuhas, Mary Ann Potsko and Michael Potsko all argued that the state’s revised Sunshine Act, which requires government entities to post agendas online at least 24 hours before a public meeting, also requires them to post “relevant materials” such as contracts of policy changes being voted on. Bufalino said that was not the case.

The three also argued a lack of additional material denied the public the First Amendment right to free speech because they could not comment on the material they were not given. And they argued the board violated its own policy on disclosing information related to agenda for the public, which they claimed would be maladministration.

