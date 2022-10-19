🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area School District is hosting a special screening of the documentary film, “Agnes, 50th Anniversary,” Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The district sent out a text message shortly before noon Wednesday announcing the offering, which is “free to students, parents, faculty, administrators and the Hanover Township community.”

The screening will be held at the Junior-Senior High School auditorium beginning 6:30 p.m.

