DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Bard accepted a 10-year agreement from Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) for sports medicine services and sponsorship during Monday’s regular monthly meeting.

The board also accepted a proposal from Keystone Sports Construction for supply and installation of Novacrylic color coat system for the tennis courts, at a total cost of $89,139.

Under the medicine services agreement, LVHN will provide first aid treatment during covered practices and events, advise an injured athlete not under the care of a physician on rehabilitation programs, conduct follow-up evaluations, do concussion testing and post concussive management, provide supplies worth up to $5,000 annually for athletic trainer services, and assign staff to provide services. The district will provide facilities and equipment.

The deal extends through the 2032-33 school year but can be terminated by either side earlier. It makes LVHN the sole and exclusive provider for services rendered through the agreement, including promoting the LVHN name, trademark, service mark, logo and symbols when the services are mentioned in public media releases or events.

LVHN can also place ads through banners on district home game playing fields, sports-related programs, scoreboard advertisements and public announcements prior to and at halftime of home district football and basketball games.

LVHN will pay a $60,000 annual sponsorship to the district for 10 years, a one-time $25,000 loyalty sponsorship at the beginning of year six, and two $500 academic scholarships.

The tennis court proposalfalls under the state COSTARS program which allows local governments and school districts to piggy-back contracts onto deals arranged by the state, allowing them to bypass bidding requirements and theoretically getting a better price. It covers supplying and installing the court playing surfaces for six tennis courts and one recreational sports facility.

The board also:

• Approved the interim action of the superintendent hiring Christine Crahall, Karen DePietro and Cheryl Brosious as substitutes, Michele Camoni as assistant cheerleading coach at $3,247, Jamie Simmons and Angela Millikin and Jean O’Day as housekeepers.

• Approved the interim appointments of Catherine Davis, Christine Crahall, Hattie Keith and Heather Harbester as aides at $11.53 per hour each.

• Approved the interim appointment of Jessica Demarco as long-term guidance substitute at $64,076 pro-rated, Charles Stockage as bus/van driver employed by district transportation contractor G. Davis, inc., and Linda Kale as clerical substitute at $10.50 per hour.

• Accepted the resignations of assistant Middle School wrestling coach Brian Hilburt, Assistant-in-charge Middle School wrestling coach Garrett Kolb, and part-time secretary Maryann Fannick,

After the voting session several student athletes spoke in support of the controversial field house expansion, a project that some have said is too costly. The students said the facility would be available for all sports for the entire year, increasing training time for many teams that often only get a few months with current facilities.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish