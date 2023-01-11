🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — At Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting the Hanover Area School Board voted to limit any property tax increase for the 2023-24 fiscal year (July 1 through June 30) to a state-set maximum. The board also appointed high school co-principal Ann Marie Mantione to the long-vacant director of pupil services position at a salary of $96,000. And the board hired a new part-time School Resource Officer at $35 per hour.

Under the law known as Act 1, the state calculates an “Act 1 index” each year for each school district based on a variety of fiscal data. A district can only exceed the index by getting voter approval in the primary election, or getting state approval for a narrow list of exceptions. Using either of those options requires the district to prepare a preliminary budget very early in the calendar year. Voting to stay within the index means a district does not have to prepare a preliminary budget until around the end of May.

Hanover Area’s index this year is 6%. Approving a motion not to raise taxes above that does not mean a tax increase is definite, the board can approve a budget with any tax increase up to 6%, or with no increase.

Board Vice President Vic Kopko, who presided over the meeting with President John Mahle absent, stressed Mantione’s appointment was a “lateral move” that did not add any cost to the district. Superintendent Nathan Barrett said after the meeting that the district is working on how to shift administrative responsibilities so that her current duties are covered without any new hire.

Barrett also said the new part-time SRO, John Bilski, was hired to fill in when a full-time officer is not available. In a related move, the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hanover Township Police Department to continue having the department provide a full-time SRO through the 2024-25 school year.

Asked after the meeting about an incident last week in which police allege a 29-year-old woman got on a high school bus attempting to enter the Jr./Sr. High School, Barrett said the district has been revamping protocols and other bus procedures, and plans to implement a new device that would detect district cards issued to each student to know who is on each bus.

The board also:

• Accepted the resignations of Ed Winter and Susan Cromer.

• Appointed Cheryl Zapatoski as accounts payable clerk for the district support staff union.

• Rescinded the retirement of cleaner William Davis.

