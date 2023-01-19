🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — At Thursday’s monthly meeting Crestwood School Board approved a resolution to keep any property tax increase for the 2023-24 fiscal year within a state-set limit. The board also approved several high level retirements, including Margaret Foster, current director of curriculum and principal of Rice Elementary School, and Regina Kloeker, who some parents pointed out helped run the gifted program. One parent asked who will handle special education with so many top level people leaving.

The state sets an “Act I Index each year for each school district limiting tax increases. Crestwood’s maximum increase this year is 5.1%. The resolution means the district can raise taxes at any rate up to that limit, or not at all. It also gives the board until the end of May to approve a preliminary budget. The index can only be exceeded with voter approval in the primary election or by gaining state approval under limited exemptions, and those efforts require completing a preliminary budget in the early weeks of the calendar year.

Foster has been employed by the district for 11 years, with her first administrative job as Fairview Elementary principal. She also served as high school principal, and was appointed superintendent in November of 2015 to take the post later, but after new board members took office that appointment was rescinded. She was also on tap in March of 2022 to be appointed assistant superintendent but that motion was tabled. In December of last year, the board decided to make Foster director of curriculum while still staying in the principal position for the current school year, approving a one-time stipend of $5,000.

Regarding special and gifted education, Superintendent Natasha Milazzo said the district will operate without a special education director for several months, with duties spread among existing staff. The district plans to post the position in March and expects to fill the post in June.

The board similarly took steps to continue operating without a full-time business manager for the time being, approving Joann Black as per diem contractor from Feb. 6 through June 30 at a daily rate of $327, and authorizing the purchase of a desktop computer for Black at a cost of $749.99. Black was a longtime secretary and assistant business manager when Milazzo, the last business manager, was named superintendent. At the time, Black was made interim business manager until her retirement on Jan. 31 of this year.

In a related move, the board approved an agreement for services from School Business Consultant from Feb. 1 through June 30 pending solicitor review. Run by Joseph Caputo, School Business Consultant was hired by the board last November to help the district comply with a state requirement for an annual financial audit. That work was at a cost of $125 per hour not to exceed 50 hours.

When one parent pointed out the band uniforms are 20 years old, Milazzo deferred to Crestwood graduate and retired finance worker Thomas Benz, who has been helping with the business office 20 hours a week for $1 a year. Benz said $120,000 in savings was found in the sports budget, and that $20,000 of that has been earmarked for band uniforms. Another $20,000 will pay for a needed pole vault mat, and the remainder is expected to go toward covering any revenue shortfall in the upcoming budget.

The board also:

• Adjusted the mileage reimbursement rate to 65.5 cents per mile. The amount reflects the rate set by the Internal Revenue Service, which was bumped up from 62.5 cents per mile at the start of this year.

• Approved an agreement with BerkOne for Act 80 Comparison Services at an estimated cost of $1,000 plus shipping. This involves business training for some staff.

• Approved payment to C & D Waterproofing of $76,091 for completed work on the high school gymnasium.

• Accepted the retirements of school district psychologist Stephanie Wychock, building and grounds director Scott Brumagin, and full-time custodian Diane Guziak.

• Appointed Christine Strage as full-time secretary in accounts payable, Sara Furbush as part-time para-educator, Christina Gudnitz as part-time teacher aide, George Learn as full-time custodian, Paige Jaslar and Lori Kreps as day-to-day substitutes, and Michele Cipriani, Jadyn Hooper and Donna Ricko as part-time custodians.

• Approved an agreement with NGS to complete district-wide security film installation for all three buildings at a cost of $58,514.

