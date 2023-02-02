🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area School Board received letters of interest from three people regarding the available seat made vacant with the resignation of Paul Porfirio. The district did not provide names of the candidates.

Porfirio submitted his resignation last week. It was accepted at the regular monthly meeting Jan. 24, with Porfirio absent. Solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said Porfirio resigned for health reasons.

By state law the School Board gets first crack at filling a vacant seat in such circumstances. The remaining members can vote on who they want to take the post, and if a majority can agree on one person the seat is filled. If the board does not make a decision, a Luzerne County judge appoints a replacement.

Wyoming Area’s board agreed to seek letters of interest through Wednesday at 3 p.m. The board has scheduled a special meeting Feb. 7 to vote on the candidates.

The person chosen will fill the seat until this December. A two-year seat will be added to the ballot this spring primary and in the general election, allowing registered voters to decide who fills the remaining two years of Porfirio’s term.

