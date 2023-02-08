🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Area School Board approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year during Tuesday’s monthly meeting. It sets the first day of school for students on Monday, Aug. 28, but that will be a four-day week, with no school on Friday, Sept. 1. Graduation is planned for June 3. Winter break runs Dec. 5-Jan 1 and spring break March 28-April 2. The five snow make up days are, in order of use, April 2, March 28, April 1, March 27 and May 3.

At the start of the meeting, Superintendent Nathan Barrett announced that the school has won a grand prize from the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation worth a bit more than $33,700, which will be used to purchase new musical instruments for students.

During the voting session, the board made a numerous of coaching appointments: Al Weston as head track coach at $4,018, John Paprota as assistant varsity track and field coach at $2,323, Kenneth Daubert as head junior high track coach at $2,413, Carl Daubert as assistant varsity track coach at $2,413, Brandon Chafin as assistant junior high track coach at $1,774, Todd Kolbicka as head varsity baseball coach at $4,018, Garrett Schiel as assistant junior high baseball coach at $1,744, Stewart Caladie as assistant varsity baseball coach at $2,574, Alan Martinez as head junior high baseball coach at $2,574, Joe Mendygral as assistant varsity baseball coach at $2,040, Catherine Hoskins as head varsity softball coach at $4,018, Mikayla Hoskins as assistant varsity softball coach at $2,574, Donald Pientka as head varsity boys volleyball coach at $3,748, and Joseph Scudder as assistant boys volleyball coach at $1,836.

The board also:

• Accepted the resignation of Anthony Marcincavage as food service and transportation coordinator, and appointed Hollie Evans to the post at a salary of $50,000.

• Accepted the resignation of Lisa Yelland as assistant school nurse, and appointed Sarah Murphy to the post at a salary of $33,743.

• Appointed Cassandra Williams as part-time cleaner at $15 per hour.

