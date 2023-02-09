🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West School Board approved the purchase of four “single lane advanced security detection systems” at a cost of $373,556 during Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting. The move required re-purposing Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant money that had previously been planned for other security upgrades in district schools.

Safety, Security and Career Readiness Coordinator Anthony Dicton said the new grant paperwork has been filed. The board approved the purchase so that the scanners can be bought as soon as the grant use is approved. Dicton said he’s hoping the scanners will be in schools sometime in late April or May.

The whole body scanners work more quickly than metal detectors and provide an image of the location of any suspected weapons, Dicton said. Students will be able to walk through the scanner with backpacks and keep moving if nothing is detected.

The purchase is from AES and is being done through the state COSTARS system, a cooperative purchasing program that lets school districts make purchases at prices already negotiated by the state, thus avoiding legal requirements to advertise for bids.

The move came as fights and disruptive behavior seem to be on the rise, a trend that several residents discussed during the public comment part of the meeting, two days after a violent outburst at the High School resulted in assault charges and injury to a responding police officer.

Thanking the board for recently increasing security officers in schools, residents urged additional action such as returning to the stricter dress code used pre-COVID-19 pandemic, allowing parents or retired correction officers to help with monitoring, and revamping policy for student cell phone use.

Dicton said parents could help by locking out some uses of student phones during school hours. He noted that students often use social media apps to communicate with each other and set up meetings that can quickly escalate into problems. Both Dicton and Superintendent David Tosh stressed that most of the students were well behaved, but that a very small group have become increasingly disruptive.

Tosh said the district is more aggressive in expelling students when allowed. He also said a meeting has been arranged for next Wednesday with area law makers, the Luzerne County District Attorney and others to discuss any other options in curbing the disruptions.

The board also:

• Authorized advertisement for bids for art supplies and janitorial supplies, to be received by March 7 and opened at 11 a.m.

• Awarded a copier lease agreement for 2023-27 to Topp Copy.

• Approved a change order to the high school heating, ventilation and air conditioning contract totaling $43,534, with $40,441 going to Scranton Electric Heating & Cooling Services, and $3,093 going to Brennan Electric, Inc.

• Authorized seeking Requests for Proposals for a guaranteed energy savings performance contract.

• Added Toni Amato and Alexis Schweizer to the substitute teacher list.

• Accepted the retirements of guidance secretary Christine Scavone, science teacher Michael Barna and head school physician Dr. Joseph Szustak.

• Accepted the resignations of emotional support teacher Keriann Balucha, High School math teacher Tabitha Carty, autistic support aide Sara Furbush, and cleaners Catherine Amrowski and Isalyn Santana.

• Appointed Jordan Seprosky as speech and language pathologist at a salary of $51,239, Dr. Ibrahim Almeky as head school physician, and Jacob Weston as High School math teacher.

• Appointed Taylor Stevenson, Joshua Simon and Isabella Parsons as cleaners at $12 per hour each, Lori Ann Griffiths as substitute general duty aide at $10.50 per hour, Latoya Seidou and Jotara Holmes as autistic support aides at $12 per hour each, and Amanda Demelfi as personal care aide at $12 per hour.

