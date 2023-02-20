🔊 Listen to this

Isaiah Moore, 14, lets his affable smile come through during an interview at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit Lighthouse Academy, where he has been learning to control anger issues that developed after a physical encounter when attending classes at Wyoming Valley West School District.

PLAINS TWP. — Isaiah Moore received various special education services throughout his elementary years in Wyoming Valley West School District, but never required more intensive help until a physical encounter seemed to change his personality. He described the turning point with keen self-awareness.

“In early September, a kid hit me on the head,” He recounted with a calm that belied the violence that emerged. He suffered a concussion. “They moved me out of school. My anger became a big problem.”

Isaiah came to the Luzerne Intermediate Unit’s Lighthouse Academy, an institution carved out of a former U.S. Army Reserve building to consolidate various student services previously scattered throughout Wyoming Valley. He agreed to sit in one of the Academy’s classrooms and tell his story of learning to deal with his own mental health issues through school-based support.

The new setting has given him renewed hope. “The people are here to help you when you need help,” he said. “They help with any problem.” They have provided “coping skills that make me feel real good.”

And what are those skills? In some ways, they may sound surprisingly old fashioned. “Holding my breath,” Isaiah says, giving a hint of his disarming smile. Ignore the triggers, “take a few breathes, and don’t engage.

“I don’t bully people any more.”

Coming from a splintered family that left him living with his grandmother, he notes that since he came to the academy “My grandmother is really proud of me and my success in school.” His own confidence has grown as well.

“I hope I can start a job when I turn 15, 16. I want to explore my options.”

Getting into West Side Career and Technical Center, which serves five member districts including WVW, is one option ranking high on his list right now. He talks of two professions under consideration: “Engineering and cook.”

The CTC would be a good choice. Along with offering training in a several pre-engineering skills, including machine tooling and computer tech, it has a culinary arts program.

Isaiah concedes — head turned a bit down, left arm lifted to his face, the sleeve pulled over the hand — that despite his growing confidence, he’s still scared at the prospect of enrolling in college. But he shakes it off, offering the lessons he is learning to those who may be struggling like he has.

“Don’t give up on your goals,” he says. Keep trying, “just proceed.

“You may be successful one day.”

Oh, and one more thing, as he ends the interview.

“Hi, granmom!”

