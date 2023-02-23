🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The high cost of college textbooks is practically a cliche, with annual grumbling about the single-use books that, according to educationdata.org, average $105 each.

On Wednesday, Wilkes University announced a new plan that may reshape the whole debate.

Dubbed the “Colonels Are Covered” initiative and undertaken in partnership with Barnes & Noble College First Day Complete, the school will provide required course materials at no cost beginning this fall.

“Colonels Are Covered covers the cost of textbooks and course materials for all new and continuing matriculating undergraduate students,” a media release said. “It ensures that students have learning materials prior to the first day of class, which leads to better student preparedness, performance and outcomes.”

The release noted Wilkes is the first school in the region to offer the program, and is one of four Pennsylvania schools — and about 80 nationwide — to partner with First Day Complete.

“Studies show that students perform at their best when they are prepared with textbooks and learning materials before classes begin. The cost of books should not be a hindrance to student success,” Wilkes President Greg Cant said in the release. “This program ensures that all of our undergraduate students automatically receive course materials prior to the start of the semester and at no added cost.”

According to the Barnes & Noble College website (bncollege.com) 85% of students “delay or avoid purchasing required course materials,” with 50% saying this “negatively impacted their grades.”

Under the initiative, about one month before classes begin “students will be prompted to review their courses and select how they would like to receive their course materials. They then receive an email when their materials are ready, either by picking them up from the Colonel Corner, Wilkes University’s campus store, or with tracking information as they are shipped to students.”

Students will get instructions on how to return the books at the end of the semester, with an option to buy them at that time. The program applies to fall and spring semesters for degree-seeking undergraduate students, covering all required textbooks (print or electronic), lab manuals and access codes for digital content. Wilkes estimates the program could save a student up to $1,600 per year.

A FAQ on the university website explaining the program (wilkes.edu/covered) promises “books and required course materials are 100% covered by Wilkes,” and that if a student adds or drops a course, instructions for returning material and/or getting materials for new courses will be provided.

The program doesn’t cover “consumables that cannot be returned and reused such as lab goggles, art supplies, dissection kits, molecular model kits, engineering kits or nursing kits. It also does not include texts that are ‘recommended’ or ‘optional’ rather than required by professors,” according to the FAQ.

While degree-seeking undergraduates are automatically enrolled in the program, the FAQ notes that “graduate students and students in the Young Scholars program are not eligible.”

Mark Guydish