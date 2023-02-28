🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — At a regular meeting Tuesday, the Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees approved the capital projects to be submitted to the state Department of Education in March, and approved providing matching funds for any projects the state green lights. Two projects on the list submitted for March totaling an estimated $3.5 million.

Of that, $3.2 million is for roof replacement on five campus buildings. The remaining $300,000 is for water line replacement. The exact cost will be submitted after the state OKs the projects.

The board also approved a ground lease agreement with the City of Nanticoke. The city wants to put a Department of Public Works facility on land owned by the college. The lease would begin the date of execution of the agreement and expire on the 99th year anniversary unless terminated sooner. Rent will be $1 per year, and the city can prepay anytime.

The board learned of new programs proposed for this fall: A one-year advanced manufacturing technology program to build on the half-year diploma for the same; a one-year gaming certificate program in which students will be expected to have developed a working game; an associate degree in public health; a degree in political science and a possible degree in public administration.

A revised course schedule will also be available in fall of 2023, designed to give greater flexibility to students who have work or family obligations.

The agenda included a list of new hires since Dec. 20. All but one are full-time, though several instructor posts are full-time temporary for the spring semester.

Administration: Louise Menendez, KEYS (Keystone Education Yields Success) transition support specialist, $44,566; Mary Lou D’Allegro, vice president of academic affairs, $105,590; Samantha Patterson, director Pittston Extension Center, $59,844; Adam Blannard, Director Wilkes-Barre Extension Center, $59,844.

Faculty: Tabitha Carty, assistant math professor, $41,292; Mary Murphy, temporary instructor, human services/sociology (spring semester 2023), $37,841; Nandini Sengupta, temporary instructor, early childhood education (spring semester 2023), $37,841; Amanda Shadle, temporary biology instructor (spring semester 2023), $37,841; Rachael Talpash, temporary psychology instructor (spring semester 2023), $37,841; Jennifer Wahy, temporary nursing instructor (spring semester 2023), $37,841; Kimberly Canzler, director of clinical education, respiratory therapy, $37,841.

Classified: Beth Miller, student accounts control, $28,001; Carmelitta Oakley, science technical services technician, $34,897; Janis Zadora, financial aid specialist, $27,800; Amanda Siejak, assistant to the registrar/early college, $28,641; Katie Kelly, part-time secretary, extension center, Scranton Center, $15.00/hr.

And the board approved giving the title of Professor Emeritus to Lori Dunn and Joanne Kawczenski at the May 25 commencement.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish