Complain if you must, but all things considered, it’s a good bit cheaper to live in Wilkes-Barre, according to a new study. On average, “household expenses” in the Diamond City are $1,491 per month. That’s 22.4% lower than the state average of $1,922, and 27.1% lower than the national average of $2,046.

Data was compiled and compared by doxo.com, which describes its mission as “to provide simple, secure, all-in-one household bill management that boosts financial health.” The report looked at average spending for the “ten most common household bills:” Mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, mobile phone, cable and internet, health insurance, life insurance and alarm and security.

It includes data for seven Luzerne County municipalities, though “Mountain Top” is not a single incorporated entity and it is unclear if the report limited “Dallas” to the borough or a larger area in the Back Mountain. It also ranks each municipality reviewed in Pennsylvania, from most expensive to least expensive. The higher the rank number, the lower the cost compared to others on the list. Wilkes-Barre ranked as the 200th most expensive city reviewed.

The report lists Mountain top as the most expensive among the seven from Luzerne County, with an average cost of $2,098, making it the 78th most expensive place in the state. It’s also the only one in the county that is more expensive than the national average of $2,046.

The average cost for Dallas residents was $1,938, lower than the national average but higher than the state average of $1,922. Dallas ranked as the 103rd most expensive place in Pennsylvania.

All the other Luzerne County municipalities on the list were below the state average, with Nanticoke being the cheapest (one spot below Wilkes-Barre) at an average cost of $1,338. That ranked 215th in the state — the bottom of the list, making it the cheapest place to live among the 215 on the list.

If you want to live in the most expensive city in Pennsylvania, according to this list you need to move to Wynnewood, which presumably refers to another unincorporated entity, a suburban community west of Philadelphia. The average monthly payment for the 10 household bills there was calculated at $3,243

