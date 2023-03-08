🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — At Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting the Hanover Area School Board approved a tax break deal with NorthPoint Development for construction of a building more than 1 million square feet near Route 11 and Front Street.

Known only as Building 10 right now, there is no tenant lined up, but representatives from NorthPoint noted they’ve had great success with other new facilities in the township. The tax break is through the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program. The break does not apply to the land, which is currently owned by Earth Conservancy and is thus non-taxable. NorthPoint will pay taxes immediately on the land itself, estimated to be about $100,000. The district will also get an expected $24,000 in property transfer tax.

The break means the company will not pay property taxes on any improvements, including the building itself, for the first seven years. In year ate the break will apply to 90% of the total value, then 80% the year after and 70% by year 10. After that the tax break ends and NorthPoint must pay all property taxes regardless of whether it has a tenant in the building.

In other action, the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Special Olympics Pennsylvania to form a Unified Champion Schools (UCS) program at the district’s junior/senior high school.

Special Olympics launched the UCS to create “inclusive sports, inclusive youth leadership opportunities, and whole school engagement,” according to the organization’s website, specialolympics.org. By adopting the MOU, Hanover Area joins five other Luzerne County districts listed on the website as having some component of the UCS program: Dallas, Hazleton Area, Crestwood, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West.

The board also:

• Approved a request by State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, to hold a shredding event in the high school parking lot on April 15.

• Accepted the resignations of personal care aides Brianna Butkiewicz and Kandyce Wilcox.

• Approved Frank Nowakowski, “Nowakowski Driving School,” as a non-exclusive End of Course Skills Test provider

• Approved appointment of Marisa Tosi as behavior specialist at a salary of $31 per hour, for five to 10 hours per week.

• Appointed Shantel Grohowski as confidential secretary at $15 per hour.

• Appointed Samantha Williams as head junior high softball coach at $2,574 and Dakota Zyskowski as assistant at $1,774.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish