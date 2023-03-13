🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Board got a lengthy and glowing report on the Zearn Math program being piloted in elementary grades, impressing the board so much several members expressed enthusiasm for fully adopting it, though they were told that option wasn’t put on the agenda so the board would have a month to think about it.

At the recommendation of Technology Director William Gartrell, the board approved three upgrades. A lease from HP Financial Service via CDWG will replace equipment coming off lease at an annual installment of $55,660 for five years. Wireless equipment will be purchased from IntegraOne at a cost of $48,297, with a discount of $28,978 through the E-Rate program for a net cost of $19,319. And a three-year contract with Comcast Communications will upgrade the Ethernet circuit from 1 gigabyte per second to 2 gigabytes per second at a monthly rate o f$1,230, with an E-Rate discount reducing it to $492.

The board accepted the resignations of federal programs consultant Jack Wega, and confirmed the appointment of Nicoletta DiNardo as a Middle School classroom aide at $11.27 per hour, and Jennifer Farrell and Melissa Yurkanin as housekeepers at the Wycallis Primary Center.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish