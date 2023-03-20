🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — After a brief meeting including a report that the annual audit found no problems, Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center Administrative Director Anthony Guariglia answered reporter questions about the recent cyber attack on the center’s computer servers, stressing that so far all problems have been resolved and there are no reports of further problems among employees who may have been affected.

Guariglia said the FBI is still investigating and that there is no new information on what happened or who conducted the attack, which appeared to target servers with financial information contained in the Skyward system that is used to handle data for employees both at the center and at several other school districts that use the software through the CTC servers.

All told, Guariglia said, the attack could impact about 3,000 past and current employees, though there have been no report of problems. The Center did purchase cyber security and insurance coverage for all employees who may be impacted, for three years.

The Center brought in Computer Visionaries Inc. to go over the system and assure everything is OK. The cost won’t be known until all the work is done, Guariglia said, but the center has insurance against such cyber problems with a $25,000 deductible. He was confident all costs would be handled within the center’s budget, though there is a possibility some of the cost will mean deferring tech purchases or upgrades.

The committee also

• Agreed to request renewal in participation of the state Community Eligibility Program for the upcoming school year. The program allows eligible schools to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students. Eligibility is determined by the percent of students who are from low income families.

• Approved a service agreement with Doron Precision Systems of Binghamton, N.Y., for the school simulators at a cost of $9,672 for 12 months beginning April 1 of this year.

• Renewed the annual membership for SimpleNursing for five instructors in the Practical Nursing program for a total cost of $1,000, as provided in the budget already approved.

• Renewed the student liability insurance, “Student Blanket Professional Liability Insurance Program,” for the practical nursing program from A.M. B.A at a cost of $2,255 for one year through March, 2024.

• Approved the purchase of ATI Nursing Education Complete Partnership Package for the practical nursing class of Spring 2023 at a cost of $16,957.

