WILKES-BARRE —PennDOT announced today that there will be lane restrictions on Hazle Street between Hazleton Street and Route 309 in the City of Wilkes Barre and Wilkes Barre Township on Thursday, April 20 and Friday April 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to perform milling and paving work.

Motorists should expect significant traffic delays and consider an alternate route while work is being performed.

PennDOT reminds motorists when encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

