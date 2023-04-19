🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Pennsylvania American Water said Wednesday that a main break on the Sans Souci Parkway Tuesday caused water to reverse flow in the distribution system.

Susan Turcmanovich, company spokesperson, said when this happens, it can cause discolored water.

“That water is currently moving through the distribution system,” Turcmanovich said Wednesday. “We’ve had crews out since last night flushing the system to help alleviate the issue.”

There have been reports of discolored water in Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre, Ashley and Sugar Notch. Hanover Area School District officials sent out a message on Wednesday morning stating that they were distributing bottled water to students.

Turcmanovich said the water company has water tankers at the following locations:

• Larksville Borough Municipal Building

• Sheetz, Wilkes-Barre

• Intersection of Carey Avenue and Division Street

• Ashley Borough Municipal Building

Customers are asked to bring their own containers.

The company is making emergency repairs and cautioned customers that they may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water. Turcmanovich said repairs are expected to be complete by early Thursday afternoon.

Turcmanovich added that when water service is restored, customers may still experience discolored water. The company advices customers with discolored water to run the cold water taps only at the lowest level of the house for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.