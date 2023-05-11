🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Stressing that the numbers are preliminary and will almost certainly change before a final budget is voted on, the Wyoming Valley West School Board approved a “Proposed Final General Budget” with a $1.2 million shortfall Wednesday night. By state law, school boards must approve a final budget by June 30 and a proposed budget by the end of May, but can change the numbers between the two votes.

Total revenue is estimated at $105.3 million with total expenses of $106.5 million. But Board Vice President Paul Keating, who has shown deep interest in district financing since being elected, said it is “by no means our final budget.” He said the proposal includes “all of the needs and wishes” of building administrators, creating the apparent deficit but giving the board a better idea of what everyone would like to see included.

“The board is committed to working and identifying what the true needs of the district are and whittling that $1.2 million gap down as close to even as possible,” Keating said. “What we are introducing tonight is not indicative of what we will settle on by June 30th of this year.”

The budget numbers show an unassigned fund balance of $4.2 million.

Board Member William Hardwick noted the state Department of Education advised the district that student suspensions in the 2021-22 school district, WVW had higher than expected suspensions of students with Individual Education Plans — special education students. He and Superintendent Dave Tosh noted there have been no threats of action by the state, but that a meeting will be set with state and district officials to discuss how and why the ‘disproportionate” suspensions occurred.

In a related issue, Board President Charles Kamus read data from the district School Resource Officers showing a substantial decrease of student behavior incidents compared to earlier in the year. The board had raised alarms about high numbers in the high school and middle school, and had opted to hire additional security personnel. Several board members said the data suggests the changes made have had a positive result, with Keating noting “the numbers have significantly improved. Significantly.”

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish