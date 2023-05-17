🔊 Listen to this

While Luzerne County still had four precincts not reporting as of press time Tuesday — two of them in the Hazleton Area School District — the final tally with the additional numbers Wednesday morning had no impact on the unofficial results.

The district had one 2-year seat and five 4-year seats open.

With all precincts in Luzerne, Carbon and Schuylkill counties reported, Carol Makuta won the Democratic nomination for the two year seat with 1,270 votes compared to 1,039 for Jackie Scarcella and 901 for Taira Ferreras. Tony Bonomo won on the Republican ticket with 2,836 votes to 2,493 for Makuta.

Makuta did not run for a 4 year seat, but Bonomo did, tallying enough votes to land in the top five on both tickets.

On the Democratic slate, the top five who will be on the November ballot unless something changes were Robert Childs with 2,015, Ivelisse Childs with 1,546, Ellen McBride with 1,454, Bonomo with 1,411 and Carmella Yenkevich with 1,274. The top five on the Republican ballot were Joseph Barletta with 3,093, Bonomo with 2,859, Robert Childs with 2,447, McBride with 2,413 and James Chapman with 2,373.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish