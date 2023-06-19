🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Facing millions in needed repairs and improvement — $3 million a year for 10 years, according to a consultant’s recommendation — the Wyoming Valley West School Board came to a consensus during a special work session Monday afternoon that a 2.5% tax increase should be put into the 2023-24 final budget.

At last week’s regular meeting, the agenda had included a final budget with no tax hike, but vice president Paul Keating urged that motion be tabled pending a report from SitelogIQ, which has been reviewing district facilities and prioritizing potential repairs. At Monday’s meeting, Keating gave some more details and urged some sort of tax increase to address the issue.

Keating said the final budget spending of $104.68 million includes substantial use of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money, and that once those grants are spent the rest of the budget will be about $88 million. He noted the board has fixed what had been annual structural deficits, partly by closing the Schuyler Avenue Elementary building, and that the board could now pass a budget with no tax increase that would meet operating costs.

“We’ve solved our operating budget problem, but if we leave it at that we’ve done absolutely nothing for repairs and upgrades,” Keating said. The good news: the district has built up a fund balance of $5 million and two capitol bank accounts with about $2.7 million. But the state recommends school districts have a fund balance of about 8% of the total budget, so WVW is still several million short of having the advised reserves. And the money in the capitol accounts wouldn’t be enough to address even the most immediate work recommended by SitelogIQ.

“Some of these buildings are actually crumbling,” Keating said. While he would “never recommend” raising property taxes by the maximum allowed by state law — 5.9% this year — he believes a more modest raise would be wise. He suggested a 2.5% increase would raise about $779,388 in extra revenue. The millage would rise from 18.03 to 18.48075. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value, and for the average property owner in the district a 2.5% increase would mean paying about $42 more per year.

Keating said the district must continue to look for places to cut spending, but that there weren’t a lot of options left. He also said the district could try to refinance existing debt to lower annual debt service payment, but that current rates are not favorable for such an effort.

With two members absent and one participating via phone, Board President Rick Kamus polled the board and all of those present said they didn’t like to raise taxes but that it does seem necessary for school repairs and maintenance. Board Member William Hardwick suggested the board consider bumping the increase up slightly, to 3%, because the need for capitol spending is so great.

Kamus said he would like the change to the budget to be advertised and posted on the website, even though there is no legal requirement to advertise changes between approving a proposed budget and a final budget. The board plans to set a special meeting for June 30 to vote on the final budget. State law requires school boards to approve final budgets by the last day of June.

Asked about the likely time of the meeting, Kamus said he will be out of town and participating via phone, so the time would be determined by Keating. Keating said he had to check his schedule but believes it could be held “mid-morning,” either 10 or 11 a.m.

