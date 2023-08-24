🔊 Listen to this

Severe maternal morbidity — unexpected outcomes during labor or delivery that result in significant consequences to a woman’s health — has experienced “an alarming rise” among patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania for delivery, according to a new report by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

The Council, an independent state agency formed to watch and report on health care cost trends, looked at data statewide from 2016 to 2022, and found the rate of SMM per 10,000 delivery hospitalizations soared 40% statewide, from 75.2 per 10,000 in 2016 to 105.2 in 2022. It was even higher in 2021, 110 cases per 100,000.

The good news: Luzerne County’s rate in 2021-22 was considerably lower than the state, with 68.4 SMM cases per 10,000 delivery hospitalizations. Lackawanna County’s rate was even lower, at 63.8. But of eight neighboring counties, four had rates above the state, with Carbon County posting the highest at 179.4 per 10,000. As is often the case with county-level numbers, no data was reported for Sullivan and Wyoming counties because of low volume.

The report lists 13 types of SMM plus “other,” and gives the the percent of all SMM cases for each category. The biggest single type of SMM was acute renal (kidney) failure, making up 32.6% of all cases. The second highest was “disseminated intravascular coagulation” — an abnormal blood clotting throughout the body’s blood vessels — making up 22.6% of all cases.

Other types of SMM listed were adult respiratory distress syndrome, hysterectomy, shock, sepsis, pulmonary edema/acute heart failure, eclampsia, puerperal cerebrovascular disorders, ventilation, air and thrombotic embolism, sickle cell disease with crisis, and cardiac arrest/ventricular fibrillation.

Some other key findings:

• Patients with an SMM in their delivery hospitalization stayed in the hospital for an average of 6.1 days, which is significantly longer than the average of 2.7 days for other deliveries.

• Delivery hospitalizations that included an SMM had an average charge of $101,335, which is significantly higher than the average of $27,925 for other deliveries.

• Eleven of the 12 in-hospital deaths of the mother during a hospital delivery also had an SMM.

