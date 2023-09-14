Visitors accept some free tote bags offered by representatives of Beyond Addiction while enjoying some live music at King’s College’s “Stop the Stigma: A Wellness Festival” on Thursday. Local community health organizations set up tables and offered information (and some swag) at the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center as part of a multi-year, joint academic and community effort to increase awareness about substance use disorder and treatment options. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

Visitors accept some free tote bags offered by representatives of Beyond Addiction while enjoying some live music at King’s College’s “Stop the Stigma: A Wellness Festival” on Thursday. Local community health organizations set up tables and offered information (and some swag) at the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center as part of a multi-year, joint academic and community effort to increase awareness about substance use disorder and treatment options.

Mark Guydish | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Visitors accept some free tote bags offered by representatives of Beyond Addiction while enjoying some live music at King’s College’s “Stop the Stigma: A Wellness Festival” on Thursday. Local community health organizations set up tables and offered information (and some swag) at the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center as part of a multi-year, joint academic and community effort to increase awareness about substance use disorder and treatment options.