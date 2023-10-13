🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake Lehman School District has evacuated all buildings following a threat.

The district sent out this text message at 9:29 a.m.

Due to a threat received against all schools, all students will be evacuating the buildings. JSHS (Junior Senior High School) and LJ (Lehman Jackson) will report to Penn State Lehman. Ross Elem (elementary) will go to Ross (Township building). LN (Lake Noxen) will report to Fish Commission boat launch at Harvey’s Lake. School buses will transport students home.”

The district had already planned a short session today, announcing Thursday that there would be an early dismissal Oct. 13, with the High school getting out at 12:15 p.m. and the elementary schools dismissing at 1 p.m.

