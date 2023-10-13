🔊 Listen to this

In a pattern similar to a recent spate of threats, local public school were dismissing students early Friday morning, with at least two districts announcing the move by noon.

Lake Lehman sent out a text message at 9:29 a.m. announcing that “due to a threat received against all schools, all students will be evacuating the buildings,” and that after the initial evacuation to specific locations, students would be transported home via school bus.

By 11:50 a.m., Superintendent Brian Costello sent out an email announcing a threat to all Wilkes-Barre Area School District buildings had been received at about 9:30 a.m.and emergency protocols were followed with all students being dismissed. Costello thanks the law enforcement from Plains Township and Wilkes-Barre City, as well as the FBI and “all emergency personnel that assisted” with the dismissal.

Contacted by email, Northwest Area Superintendent Joseph Long said the school district did receive “an email and bomb threat,” but that students were not in school. “We had a full in-service for teachers and they were dismissed. We coordinated with the Pennsylvania State Police to inspect our buildings and they have been cleared.”

At Greater Nanticoke Area, Superintendent Ronald Grevera also replied via email that the district had received a bomb threat via email and evacuated students, who were then dismissed. “our buildings were searched by police to ensure they were safe and nothing was found,” he wrote, adding that the district expects to conduct classes on the normal schedule Monday.

Lake Lehman also announced in the afternoon that all buildings had been assessed by law enforcement, and that Homecoming activities would be held Friday night as scheduled, with increased security presence.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish