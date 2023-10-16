🔊 Listen to this

The agenda posted online for Tuesday’s Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees meeting includes one item titled “appointment of the next president.” The agenda does not provide a name, calling only for “consideration, nomination,and appointment of the next President of Luzerne County Community College, subject to the College and the selected applicant negotiating a mutually agreeable employment contract.”

Current President Thomas Leary announced last December that he will retire at the end of his contract in 2024. That announcement came barely two months after the board had extended his contract — which was set to expire Dec. 11, 2022 — another 18 months, through June of 2024. Along with extending the contract in October of 2022, the board also approved a 3% pay increase for 2022-23, boosting it from $196,712 to $202,613.

Along with naming the next president, Tuesday’s agenda includes another 3% increase for Leary for 2023-24, retroactive from July 1, boosting it another $6,078 for his final year in the office.

Leary has been part of LCCC since 1974, the first year the college had moved from its original location in downtown Wilkes-Barre to Nanticoke. He became president in 2007, and during his tenure the main campus has seen extensive expansion and upgrades, and the college has established more satellite facilities.

