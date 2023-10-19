🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — The Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Lisa Baker to enhance the safe transportation of school children by establishing new traffic rules and strengthening penalties for passing a school bus.

“Violators of school traffic laws are fundamentally guilty of one of two offenses — aggressive or distracted driving. Neither is defensible nor acceptable,” said Baker, R-Dallas. “Deaths and injuries are entirely preventable.”

Senate Bill 897 extends the stopping distance requirement to 15 feet before reaching a school bus when the red signal lights on the bus are flashing and the side stop signal arm is activated.

“Pennsylvania is one of only a few states with a mere 10-foot stopping distance,” Baker said. “Creating this extra buffer gives students more space to safely walk around the stopped bus and sends a message to motorists that this safety zone cannot be ignored.”

For the first time, Baker said the law would include specific penalties for drivers who fail to proceed with caution or those who do not prepare to stop when a school bus has engaged its flashing amber lights.

The bill also creates increased penalties for repeat offenders of the school bus stopping law. Upon conviction for a subsequent offense, violators would be subject to the same driver’s license suspension and accumulation of points, plus an increased fine and completion of either a driver improvement school, or examination testing, as determined by PennDOT.

“As we observe National School Bus Safety Week, we are reminded there are too many reports of drivers ignoring the traffic safety laws regarding school zones and buses,” Baker said. “This measure is directed toward reversing this trend and providing for greater public safety.”

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Baker: Grant cycle for veterans’ services now open

Sen. Baker said the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced this week that the 2023-24 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) grant cycle to increase and improve veteran services is currently open.

“I encourage veterans service organizations, county directors of veterans affairs and nonprofits serving veterans to apply,” Baker said. “The VTF is one of the best approaches we have devised to connect those who have provided service on our behalf with the assistance they need.”

The VTF issues grants to support veterans and their families requiring housing, financial help, food, training, recovery or other services. Funds for the VTF are received from drivers’ license and vehicle registration voluntary checkoffs, proceeds from Honoring our Veterans license plates, grants and donations.

Baker’s legislation that would improve oversight of funding for veterans’ resource services has passed the Senate. The bill would require the DMVA’s internal review committee – which administers the VTF grant process — to include four veteran members appointed by legislative leadership. It would also guarantee that representatives of the Pennsylvania Veterans Commission and the Pennsylvania War Veterans’ Council, as well as one county veterans affairs director, are among those appointed by the DMVA.

“Too often, veterans return to their civilian lives without the knowledge of programs to assist them,” Baker said. “The resources set aside for veterans in need may remain untouched while they continue to fight for their livelihoods. This legislation will help to better identify under-served regions and increase the good work of the VTF.”

Grant applications must be received via email to [email protected] by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

For more information about veterans’ services and the grant application process, visit the DMVA’s website.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.