🔊 Listen to this

For the second time in seven days, threats to schools prompted early dismissals in some local school districts Thursday morning.

Lake-Lehman School District sent out an alert early in the morning announced that “due to a threat received against the district” elementary and junior/senior high schools were evacuated. About an hour later Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello sent out an email noting a threat had been sent “to a local district this morning that indicated a threat to several school districts,” including Wilkes-Barre Area, and that through “an abundance of caution” high school would be dismissed at 9a.m. and the Middle Schools at 10 a.m. Elementary parent teacher conferences and extracurricular activities were canceled as well.

Several districts dismissed early last Friday due to threats, though the schools were later determined safe. And threats prompted early dismissals for at least two districts one day in mid September.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish