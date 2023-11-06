🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov’s, on Monday said the recently held “Friends Helping Friends” event has raised a record-breaking amount of more than $3 million.

Boscov credited participating local nonprofit organizations for helping to raise the record amount.

“Throughout our stores, over 3,000 local nonprofit organizations distributed over 600,000 Shopping Passes in exchange for a $5 donation,” Boscov said. “Participating nonprofit organizations kept 100% of those $5 donations and with the record-breaking number of Shopping Passes distributed, we’re excited to share this achievement because we know how critical our partnering organizations are to the communities we serve.”

The annual Friends Helping Friends event was held on Wednesday, Oct. 18. In exchange for a $5 donation to a participating nonprofit organization, customers received a Shopping Pass providing them with exclusive access to the one-day, in-store only, 25% off sale.

Boscov said 25% off represents Boscov’s biggest sale of the year and has become an annual occasion for customers to do their holiday shopping while also supporting the non-profit organization they care most about.

Based in Reading, Boscov’s operates 50 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Ohio and West Virginia. It is the nation’s largest family owned department store chain.

Boscov’s is now celebrating its 109th year as a full-line, full-service department store and is known as much for making shopping fun as it is for offering the best brands at the best prices with incredible service.

Boscov’s offers many customer-friendly services, such as a year-round military discount, a gift registry for every occasion, a hassle free return policy and free curbside pickup.

To learn more, visit www.boscovs.com.

