🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Wyoming Valley West School Board accepted the resignation of finance manager Tom Witiak, effective Jan. 2, during Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting.

Witiak was appointed to the Wyoming Valley West job last year, attending his first meeting on Aug. 10. He replaced Louis Cardoni.

Asked why he was leaving, Witiak said he plans to return to a previous job, without specifying. He did hold the same position in a Susquehanna County school district in the past.

During a brief meeting, the board approved a “subordination” agreement in the contract selling the former Schuyler Avenue school to Cheder Menachem. The original contract requires the building be given back to the district if it is used as a charter school or is removed from the tax rules, but Solicitor Myer Messinger said that can cause problems with the bank were the company is seeking a loan, so the district agreed to subordinate that claim and give the bank first rights to the building to secure the loan.

The board also:

• Added Robert Gullich to the substitute teacher list.

• Appointed Renee Harrison as computer technician at $16/hour Tracey Williams DeRocco as substitute general duty aide at $11.50/hour, Tiara Ransome and Mary Kate Zbylicki as floating nurse assistants at $150/day, Paige Billings as computer aide at $11.50/hour, Heather Elias as autistic support aide at $13/hour, and Keisha Thomas and Amy Collura as cleaners at $13/hour.

• Accepted the resignations of Amanda Werts as life skills aide and Jossiey Gutierrez as autistic support aide.

• Appointed Sean Boland and Sarah Godfrey as behavior support specialists at $40,000.

• Renewed a contract with Guardian for accidental death and dismemberment insurance and life insurance through October, 2024.

• Renewed the annual agreement with Johnson controls for fire alarm and detection monitoring through October 2024 for the Central office, Chester Street, Third Avenue and the Middle school.

• Scheduled the state-required December re-organization meeting for Dec 13 at 7 p.m., to be followed by the regular monthly meeting.

• Approved an agreement with Justice Works YouthCare for alternative Education for Disruptive Youth service pending solicitor review.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish