The state released its annual standardized test and school performance data Wednesday, and while there are many ways to measure success, one of the oldest since the system was put in place suggests most area schools could use improvement.

Comparing the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced to the state average for three broad test types shows that in all three cases, more Luzerne County public schools were below the state average than above it. The tests vary depending on grades — high school grades get different tests than elementary students. But the state combines them into English Language Arts (ELA)/literature, mathematics/algebra, and science/biology.

Here’s a broad overview of how local schools performed in those three categories. It’s important to note that the number of schools reporting test results can vary in categories for several reasons, including grade configuration and number of students who take the test.

ELA/literature

The state average was 54.5% scoring proficient or advanced. In Luzerne County, 16 of 51 schools topped that, with the Wilkes-Barre Area STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy showing 100% proficient or advanced. The Academy previously was included in data as part of the former Meyers High School, but the district sought and got separate school status for it.

Other top performers were Dallas High School at 74.4%, Dallas Intermediate School at 73.9%, Pittston Area High School at 66.8% and Crestwood Secondary Campus at 66.4%. The lowest rank was Hazleton Area Elementary/Middle school with 25.9%.

Mathematics/algebra

Only 12 of 50 local schools topped the state average of 38.3% proficient or advanced, with Dallas Intermediate School getting bragging rights at 73.1%. Other top performers were Crestwood Fairview Elementary at 60.4%, Crestwood Rice Elementary at 55.3%, and Lake-Lehman Lehman-Jackson Elementary at 53.3%

The lowest rank was West Side Career and Technical Center with no students scoring proficient or better, but that is an uncommon school in the state. It is a “comprehensive” CTC, meaning it provides both the career training and academic classes for students. Most CTCs, including Wilkes-Barre Area CTC, only take students for half-day career training, leaving the academic classes to the student’s home district. The next lowest result came at Hazleton Elementary/Middle School with 5.6% proficient or better.

Science/biology

As has been the case most years since the tests were introduced, this was the category where local schools did best. The state average was 58.9% proficient or advanced, and 20 of 48 local schools did better.

The top performers were Crestwood Rice Elementary at 89.5%, Dallas Intermediate at 89.2%, Crestwood Fairview Elementary at 87.8%, Northwest Area Intermediate at 84.7%, and Bear Creek Community Charter School at 84.3%.

The lowest results were posted by Wilkes-Barre Area High School with 6.3% proficient or better.

