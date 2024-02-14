🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Less than a month after voting to hire Robert Kachurak as business manager, the Wyoming Valley West School Board voted Wednesday to continue an agreement with Kimberly Walck as a business consultant.

The move was expected.

At the Jan. 18 special meeting when the board voted to give the job to Kachurak, Board Member Paul Keating noted there would be some time before he could start working, and that the board would have to keep Walck as a consultant “to help bridge this gap.”

The extension with Walck runs from Jan. 1 of this year through June 30, on a monthly basis, at a cost of $5,000 per month. Kachurak is expected to begin working at WVW March 4. Superintendent Dave Tosh said that Walck will help get him familiar with all the issues in the district, including extensive building upgrades underway, much of it covered by federal grant money with various restrictions.

Kachurak is currently the business manager at Weatherly Area School District. At January’s special meeting, Keating pointed out he previously worked as business manager at Hanover Area School District, is a certified public accountant, and was a senior accountant at Zavada & Associates, a firm that has been hired over the years to conduct required audits of school districts. Kachurak was appointed with a starting salary of $110,000.

Two other substantial changes are in progress and were discussed at last week’s work session, but didn’t come up during Wednesday’s meeting: The district is working to revamp principal salaries and to encourage district teachers to consider applying for the job, and the district is considering finding ways to have more cameras installed in school buses, which are owned by the transportation contractors and not the district.

Changes to the hiring and salaries are necessary because the district has a high turnover rate. Tosh said after the meeting that the district lost about four principals or assistants since the start of school, and has two assistant principal posts open now. Part of the problem is that the starting salary currently is below what many teachers get when they near the top pay under the teacher contract, and also that the pay is not competitive with neighboring districts.

Safety and security director Anthony Dicton, who also oversees transportation, said the contractors have a total of 38 vehicles but only six have been equipped with cameras. While the district could require cameras in a new contract, the existing contracts won’t expire for a year or two. The district and School Board are looking at possible ways to get them installed sooner.

The board also:

• Approved placement agreements with Crestwood School District and with Wilkes-Barre Area School District for special and regular education and related services for students as needed, at $26,691 per school term for each district, pro-rated on a per-diem basis. Area districts sometimes send students to other districts for certain services.

• Approved 24 changes to district policies. The district has been doing extensive policy updates for months.

• Approved long-term status for substitute teachers Maureen Salley, Kelsey Novak and Jarrod Dalley.

• Hired Fatikha Tikhtova and Dawn Littman as cleaners at $13 an hour, Deborah Kolva and Donna Rigle as autistic support aides at $13 an hour, Benjamin Polomchak as part-time high school security guard at $12 an hour, and Melissa Carpenter as general duty aide at $11.50 an hour.

• Accepted the retirements of elementary music teacher Joseph Luksa, high school chemistry teacher David Placek, and central office worker Donna Ras.

• Accepted the resignations of cleaner Idrissa Lampley, aide Victoria Pickering, and computer aide DaVae Lewis.

• Approved a Memorandum Of Understanding with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Pennsylvania to partner in a “Bigs in Blue Mentoring Program” that targets at-risk and high-risk students in the district ages 6-16. The agency will provide staff to train volunteer mentors and pair them with students based on common interests, to address academic and school adjustment needs. Student participation requires parent/guardian consent.

