NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board had a list of coach appointments on the agenda for Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, including appointment of Scott Dennis as head football coach. Dennis was appointed unanimously with Board President Tony Prushinski absent.

Other appointments for 2024-25 included Ed Lukowski as head girls soccer coach, Chris McGavin for girls soccer assistant I, Beth Verazin for softball assistant I, Harold Shotwell for softball assistant II, Alex Schneider for softball assistant III, and Eric Mishanski for softball assistant IV.

The board also:

• Approved the transfer of Ingrid Duran from cafeteria worker to special education aide.

• Appointed Abigail Gadomski and Linda Lucarino as cafeteria workers.

• Accepted the retirement of teacher Linnea Wilczewski

• Accepted the resignations of special education aide Lizette Rodriguez and instructional aide Samara Vanerhoff.

• Appointed Nicole Smith as special education aide and Grace Dalmas as instructional aide.

