Solomon Plains Elementary School students learn ways to lift mood

The youngsters grew quiet as they put their hands near their hearts, a proven method, speaker Taes Leavitt told them, to calm yourself. They followed her recommendations for deep “cinnamon bun breaths,” which she told them can be relaxing when feelings get “big.” They “Tickled” one raised hand by running the fingers of their other hand along the palm.

“Breathing is a superpower,” Leavitt told the students at Solomon Plains Elementary School, and they sure looked like believers, often rapt in what award-winning Canadian singer and creator of children’s television programming had to say. They laughed as she had them hold hands up with wrists bent so fingers pointed down, looking a bit like a beaver or a prairie dog, bouncing back and forth.

Leavitt talked about different types of “big feelings”: Sunny, cloudy and soupy. The first two were pretty easy to explain, the former being happy or excited, the latter being sad or angry. But soupy? It’s when the feelings are mixed. Maybe excited but afraid, for example.

And she used her personal experience of having her parents split and move apart, and how unhappy she felt during the drive to visit her father on weekends, to make her point. She lied to her mom and say she was fine — something many of the children gasped at, but also seemed to understand why it might happen, giving reasons like not wanting to anger a person, or hurt them, or see someone they cared about cry — or to keep from crying yourself.

“What happens when you hide your feelings?” Leavitt said. “Do they go away? No. They get bigger.”

Leavitt was half of a program held twice for younger and older age groups. Kelly Perotti was the other half, a black-belt world champion in martial arts who wore a “Be kind” T-shirt and talked of how her military family moved constantly, forcing her to attend eight different schools in 12 years. Each time, she noted, the stress and fear returned when entering the building for the first day.

But at one school three other children welcomed her, asked her to sit with them at lunch, and invited her to attend a martial arts class after school the next day. “Those three children changed by life,” Perotti told the students.

She encouraged them all to practice acts of kindness, from a simple wave hello to a hug. She even had some students compliment each other, turning it into a contest to see how many kind things they could say in a limited time. And she challenged them to each do 10 kind acts in the coming week.

“Kindness is so powerful,” Perotti said. “And you guys have that power. Start small, be brave and be kind.”

Kevin Whelley, director of the Y Wellbeing Initiative said the program was designed to foster “social emotional learning” and help students see the importance of interpersonal skills, empathy and self-control.

