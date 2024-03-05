Click here to subscribe today or Login.
NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees approved an employment contract with incoming president John Yudichak during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The contract runs for five years beginning July 1 of this year, with a starting salary of $195,000.
Board Members Paul DeFabo and Holly Evanoski voted against the contract. Both previously opposed the appointment of Yudichak to the position.
Solicitor Lars Anderson said the contract does not include any built-in raises, but is similar to the contract of outgoing president Thomas Leary in that regard, with annual performance reviews and the board option of offering a raise upon a favorable review. Leary was given a 3% raise last October for his final year retroactive to July 1 of last year, bringing his salary close to $209,000.
Yudichak, who served 12 years each as a state representative and as a state senator, was chosen at that same October meeting to replace Leary, who is retiring June 30. After Tuesday’s meeting Yudichak said he is “grateful to the board of trustees for giving me the opportunity to lead one of the finest and certainly the largest higher education institution in Northeast Pennsylvania.”
Asked if he had any priorities he immediately mentioned Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposal to revamp both the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) schools and the community college system with an eye on increasing accessibility and affordability.
Yudichak said he has not been involved in any of the discussions as the proposal moves forward but did not expect the decisions and changes to be made quickly, noting that a previous consolidation of administration and other features of the PASSHE system took about six years from start to finish.
