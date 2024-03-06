Successful local businesswomen share inspiration with W-B Area students

🔊 Listen to this

Featured speakers, moderators and those involved in setting up the event pose for a photo between one of five sessions talking to students at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wednesday during the ICON (Inspiring Careers of NEPA) event.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti recounts growing up in Oregon and realizing she had unlimited opportunity when a stranger told her “you could go to Harvard.”

PPL Electric Utilities Community Relations Manager Alana Robers urged Wilkes-Barre Area High School Students to “Keep listening” to their hearts in pursuing a career. She was one of multiple female speakers who shared their stories during an ICON (Inspiring Careers of NEPA) event Wednesday

Building Blocks Learning Center founder and CEO Zuben Saeed talks to Wilkes-Barre Area High School Students Wednesday during a program featuring successful area women sharing their stories and experiences. Zaeed noted she became focused on success when her parents explained she needed to get a job, and she went in debt to start her child care career.

WILKES-BARRE — Some of the area’s most successful businesswomen and community leaders shared their stories — from collecting lizards to over-drafting a bank account — with some 1,200 Wilkes-Barre Area High School students during five different sessions during an Inspiring Careers of NEPA (ICON) event Wednesday.

Coal Creative CEO Holly Pilcavage spoke of overcoming a problematic childhood and deriving lifelong inspiration from a high school teacher who convinced her she could accomplish any dream.

“She really taught me you can create the life you want,” she said.

Along with earlier achievements in the world of advertising, she most recently became co-owner of a plant shop in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

PPL Electric Utilities Community Relations Manager Alana Roberts admitted a big part of her job is dealing with people when they are angry or upset about something while always “telling them the truth.” Being an outdoor person early on, she landed “a great job catching lizards” for a herpetology professor, which helped her realize she could pursue the bolder ambitions beyond the easy path.

“Keep listening to your inner voice,” she told the students.

Zubeen Saeed noted she didn’t really start to focus on a career until family life changed and her “mom told me I have to get a job.”

She took a chance and went $10,000 in debt to launch what has become a successful career in child care, founding Building Blocks Learning Center in 2001 and serving as president and CEO.

“The number one thing you’ve got to do is go with your gut,” she said. “The number two thing you’ve got to do is take risks.”

Brittany Boote admitted being “at the bottom of my class” as a student, though she said it may have been hard to focus on school academics when she wanted to do something more creative. She overdrew her bank account by $1,000 to buy her first camera, learned how to use it well and became a successful photographer.

“You might not see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said, “But the light is there.”

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti talked of growing up in Oregon, and one day noticing a woman with a Harvard ID card. She asked if the stranger actually attended the prestigious university and was told yes.

“Then she said ‘you can go to Harvard too’.

“It brought together all the things people had told me,” Cognetti said, remembering repeated encouragements that “she could do so much. Always be on the lookout for those moments in your life.”

The event was timed to celebrate Women’s History Month and the fact that Friday is International Women’s Day. Others participating were: plant controller Danielle Ems at i2M, a plastic manufacturing organization; Danielle O. Keith Alexandre, who has worked in human services for more than two decades; Studio KLP managing partner Kira Kinsman; Wilkes-Barre Area autistic support teacher Stacy McCarter; Attorney Catherine O’Donnell; Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan; Chamber senior manager of program engagement Michaela Grundowski; Chamber “Connect” director of economic development Shanie Mohamed; New York Life Financial Services professional Michelle Pack; and Times Leader Media Group publisher Kerry Miscavage.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112