🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School District has temporarily closed the administration building on South Main Street due to safety issues with the front stairs to the entrance. Superintendent Brian Costello said that issues requiring in-person meetings such as registration and affidavits will be handled at the Solomon/Plains education complex.

The left side of the steps has been closed for months due to loose stone steps that appear to have pulled away from the foundation, but the right side remained open. Costello said that Tuesday evening people noticed the right steps were also moving when walked on and that the entire approach was inspected Wednesday and blocked off out of safety concern.

Staff is still accessing the building and working. The district does not yet know how long the building will remain inaccessible to the public. Costello said they are looking at possible repairs or using an alternative entrance, but handicap access has always been problematic at the old structure, the former offices for the long-defunct Vulcan Iron Works that operated across the street.

The district is in the process of renovating and adding onto a building in Plains Township near the new high school to make a new administration headquarters, but Costello said that’s not an option yet.

“We don’t have any time frame” for restoring public access to the building, Costello said, but he did stress all activities requiring in-person meetings will be taken care of until the problem is resolved.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112