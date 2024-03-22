🔊 Listen to this

Each month, Colbert & Grebas participates in a staff Dress Down Day. Staff donations are matched by the firm and presented to a local community organization. A recent recipient was the Children’s Service Center, Wilkes-Barre. Founded in 1862 as a home for orphans during the Civil War, Children’s Service Center and its adult care affiliate, Robinson Counseling Center, have grown into a leading behavioral health network serving more than 13,000 clients annually. Its mission is to provide and promote quality services with care and compassion to enhance mental health and emotional well-being for people in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania. From left: Michael P. Hopkins, Children’s Service Center president and CEO; Brandi MacLunny, Colbert & Grebas case manager; and Louise Ligi, Colbert & Grebas community outreach and education director.