SCRANTON — Construction of a nearly 90,000-square-foot building got a ceremonial launch Monday as University of Scranton officials gathered to break ground Monday for a structure to house workforce development, applied research and outreach.

The four-story edifice will rise in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

“As we all know, the word groundbreaking can be used as a noun or an adjective,” University President Rev. Joseph Marina said in a media release. “Obviously, we have gathered here today for the noun. But, once the doors of our new building open, the adjective will take over: groundbreaking – in other words, trailblazing, innovative and cutting edge. This new building will be one of the forces that helps The University of Scranton move into its future,”

“By embracing the opportunities of workforce development, applied research and community outreach, our new hall will help Scranton take a big step forward in its mission.”

Michelle Maldonado, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said the building is “designed with collaboration in mind: collaborations between students and faculty; interdisciplinary opportunities across all our colleges; and the potential to increase engagement, partnerships and programming with regional businesses and organizations in the greater Scranton area.”

The building will house the University of Success, a four-year college preparation initiative for area high school-students, and The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center, established at the University in 1980 and now serving an eight-county area.

“This facility includes a 10,000-square-foot innovation hub right on the first floor that we expect will be a centerpiece for collaboration and will serve as a dynamic resource for the campus and greater Scranton community,” Maldonado said.

The building also will house Student Health Services and The Center for Health Education and Wellness; and provide space for laboratories, classrooms, offices and meeting areas for the University’s Department of Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity and Sociology and the Psychology Department.

“As a department, we are especially excited about the impact these new classrooms and research labs will have, every day, on implementing our engagement-focused curriculum,” said John Norcross, distinguished professor of psychology. “This is a place designed for – and built for – reciprocal access: easy access for the public to us, and easy access for us to the community. This new building will increase student and community contact with our multiple programs, including the interdisciplinary concentrations in lifespan development, environmental and sustainability studies, integrated data analysis, and Black studies directed by Psychology faculty.”

Also speaking at the ceremony were Michael Jenkins, professor and chair of the University’s Department of Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity and Sociology; Maria Manno, a biochemistry, cell and molecular biology major from Blue Bell and a peer health education team leader at the University’s Center for Health Education and Wellness; Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti; and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

Cartwright helped secure $16.62 million for the project. Hemmler and Camayd are the architects Quandel Construction will serve as the construction manager. The University plans to begin use of the building for the fall 2025 semester.