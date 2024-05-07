🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board approved a 2024-25 budget Monday that not only avoids any tax hike but, if an innovative plan works, will mean a tax decrease for home owners. Superintendent Brian Costello said the budget projects revenue of $172 million, but spending will be about $433,480 less. The district wants to add that money to the state money used to lower property taxes via the Homestead Exemption.

As part of the law that legalized gambling, the state agreed to use part of the gambling proceeds to lower property taxes for those who own their own homes or farms. Some gambling proceeds are used by the state to offset district taxes by granting an exemption that essentially reduces the owner’s assessed property value, thus reducing the amount paid in taxes.

Costello said the district believes it can legally add the surplus in the upcoming budget to the amount of money the state provides for the exemption. He estimated that the state’s money pays for about a 6% or 7% reduction for the owner of a home at the median assessed value of $75,200, and that adding the local money give that same home owner a total reduction of about 11%. About 10,800 home owners could see the decrease.

The concept is apparently so new that the district is still trying to work out details with the state, but Costello expects the tax reduction to be available when bills go out this fall. He said it fulfills a promise made years ago to lower property taxes if state funding to the district is adequately increased. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget would add nearly $15 million to the district’s coffers in 2024-25.

Along with lowering taxes for home owners, the district hopes to use the additional money to hire up to 47 teachers and other staff to reduce class sizes in the elementary schools, Costello said, and to double the number of new students enrolled in the district STEM Academy each year from 20 to about 40. Those initiatives could be modified and the number of new hires reduced if the state legislature cuts Shapiro’s proposed education spending increases.

In other actions impacting the budget, the board approved the final settlement agreement for sale of the former Meyers High School, and approved new agreements with administrators, confidential secretary’s and custodial/maintenance staff.

While the full selling price for Meyers was $3.2 million, the building needed extensive work and repairs. The district agreed to have the buyer do much of the work before taking ownership, in exchange for a reduction in the final payment. That reduction is substantial: The settlement statement says the district will receive a bit more than $1 million for the property.

The administration and custodial staff agreements provide 3% annual pay increases for the next four years. The secretary agreement boosts starting salaries.

Costello also pointed out that the district is in the middle of extensive renovations in all buildings except the new high school, including energy-saving changes in lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), new ceilings and flooring, new lockers and other changes, all without requiring new borrowing. The board has built up a capital projects fund sufficient to pay for the work, which should be done in the next two to three years.

One item on the agenda was approval of $557,149 in payments for some of the work already completed at the new stadium and athletic fields, Solomon Plains education complex, GAR Middle School and Kistler Elementary.

The biggest payments were two checks to The Brewer Garrett Company for work at GAR/Kistler totaling $514,792 for HVAC and electrical work. McClure Company was paid $62,085 for similar work at Solomon Plains. The smallest payment was to Apollo Group, Inc. for the stadium project at $272.

The board also:

• Approved the 2024-25 school calendar setting the first day for students on Sept. 5, and the last day/graduation on June 6, 2025.

• Approved an agreement with John McElwee to provide an internal Coach for special needs support classes and for Board Certified Behavioral Health consultation from July 1 of this year through June, 2025 at a cost of $125 per hour not to exceed $12,500 for the year.

• Approved an agreement with the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA to enter the Power Scholars Academy Summer Program. The YMCA will provide educational services for up to 120 students in the district at the High School. Total cost to the district is up to $66,000.

• Approved the state-required annual “single audit report” for the year ending June 30, 2023, done by Rainey & Rainey, Certified Public Accountants.

• Approved a contract with Green Valley Landscaping for various lawn maintenance services around the high school through October, 2025, at a total cost of $16,528.

• Approved an agreement with SMG (Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza) to host the high school graduation ceremony June 7.

• Approved an agreement with Matt Kester Productions LLC to provide the audio package, rigging, package and power distribution for graduation at $5,500.

• Renewed the All Access Package membership with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for 2024-25 at a cost of $17,766.

• Renewed the agreement with Skyward, Inc. for various license fees, maintenance and data encryption for student data management systems at a total cost of $59,783 for the 2024-25 fiscal year.