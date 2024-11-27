🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Wednesday that Stanley Sabatel, the main supplier of a Luzerne County-based drug trafficking organization, will serve between 16½ to 33 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of numerous felonies.

Sabatel, 26, was previously found guilty by a Luzerne County jury for charges including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver methamphetamine and more.

“Our work with the Pennsylvania State Police, local law enforcement agencies, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security allowed us to bring down a top drug trafficker who was regularly supplying pounds of methamphetamine to street-level dealers throughout Luzerne County,” said Henry. “This sentence not only is holding the defendant accountable for his crimes, but is one big step towards making our communities safer.”

Sabatel and a co-conspirator were regularly supplying pounds of methamphetamine to the organization.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Michelle Hardik, Chief Deputy Attorney General Angela Sperrazza, and Deputy Attorney General Thomas Hogans.