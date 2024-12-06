🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — As evidenced by the appearance of Wally Goose, the new Wawa on Route 309 in the Union Center has opened.

But judging by the hundreds of customers that showed up Friday morning for the Grand Opening, you already knew that.

Wally Goose, Wawa’s official mascot, was on hand when the doors opened for the long-anticipated arrival of Wawa.

People were shoulder-to-shoulder and lines were long as the grand opening featured free 60th anniversary T-shirts for the first 100 customers, free any-size hot coffee, and an “impactful” ribbon-cutting ceremony. And the price of a gallon of gas is $2.99.9.

In April 2024, Wawa reached its 60th anniversary of opening its first store in Folsom in 1964, and at each of its new store openings this year, the convenience retailer will reinforce its commitment to “fulfilling lives” of its associates, customers and community.

